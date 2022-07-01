Chrishell Stause Says She and G Flip Have "No Rules" in Their "Unlocked" Relationship

If you asked Chrishell Stause to describe her relationship with G Flip, she'd call it "unlocked."
So what does that mean? "It's when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support," the Selling Sunset star explained to Vogue in a new interview. "Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!"
Her favorite part of their love story? "Just being around G," Chrishell said of the Australian musician. "It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."
Like any couple, though, they don't see eye to eye on everything. "G knows that I want to be a mom," the real estate agent said, "and I know that that's not where they are right now in their life."
Still, even when they disagree, they always respect each other. "It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don't want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes," Chrishell, 40, added. "Without a doubt, we'll always be in each other's lives, so that feels good. I wouldn't have known that I'm open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."
Ultimately, she feels like they met for a reason, describing her relationship with G Flip as "a beautiful thing that has been a huge learning experience for me."
"There's just so much love and support there that sometimes other people look at it and if it doesn't fit into their box, they're not going to agree with it, or they hate it, or they are going to somehow try to pick it apart," Chrishell told the magazine. "And that's okay, because that's going to happen no matter what."
As she continued, "You put your life out there to a certain point and then you just let it go and try to be happy, without worrying about what some random stranger thinks about it."
Before Chrishell dated G Flip—she announced their romance in May on the Selling Sunset reunion—she dated her broker and co-star Jason Oppenheim. However, they announced their split in December—with Chrishell noting they weren't on the same page about starting a family: "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."
And while Chrishell said G Flip isn't there just yet, it's definitely on their radar. "I definitely see children in my future," they said in May on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "Me and Chrishell know where we are in our stages of our lives and we're very transparent about that."