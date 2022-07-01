Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade Dead at 23 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The YouTube community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Minecraft YouTuber, known to fans online as Technoblade, has passed away after battling cancer, his family confirmed June 30. He was 23.

In a YouTube video titled "so long nerds," Technoblade's dad read a letter that the content creator wrote to fans prior to his death. "Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead," the message began. "So let's sit down and have one final chat." Then, after going by Technoblade for years, he went on to reveal his real name: Alex.

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years," he continued. "If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life."

"I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh," he added. "And I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives, because I love you guys. Technoblade out."