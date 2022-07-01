How Prince William Honored Late Mom Princess Diana on What Would Have Been Her 61st Birthday

Watch : Prince Harry & Prince William Unite to Unveil Diana Statue

Princess Diana dedicated her life to service.

And on July 1, what would have been the late Princess of Wales' 61st birthday, Prince William honored her legacy by sending a letter to the recipients of The Diana Award, an accolade given to young changemakers between the ages of 9 to 25 for their social action or humanitarian work.

"Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today!" he wrote. "You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts."

The Duke of Cambridge went on to praise the "remarkable" stories of the recipients. "Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times," he continued, "yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all."

And he thanked them for their "compassion, bravery and absolute determination," adding, "You truly are the personification of my mother's legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all."