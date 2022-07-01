Why Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Had a "Hard" Time Choosing Baby Boy's Name

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

Brian Austin Green almost didn't make it to his movie premiere—but he got some encouragement from Sharna Burgess.

Hours before the actor stepped out to attend the Los Angeles screening of Last the Night, the couple announced the arrival of their first child together. "Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12," Brian tweeted June 30 along with a photo of the newborn's hand. Sharna shared the same sweet snap to her Instagram, captioning her post, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

While this is the Dancing With the Stars pro's first child, Brian is also dad to kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, who he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. He and ex Vanessa Marcil are also parents to 20-year-old Kassius.

Though he did make it to his film premiere, held at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills, Brian told E! News it was hard saying goodbye to Zane. "Sharna was the one that forced me to come here," he shared. "She was like, 'I'm fine. You can't miss this. You need to go.'"