Big Time Rush’s Kendall Schmidt Engaged to Girlfriend Mica von Turkovich After 7 Years

Kendall Schmidt popped the question to girlfriend Mica von Turkovich after seven years of dating. The Big Time Rush singer announced his engagement on Instagram on June 30 by posting photos of himself getting down on one knee onstage in New York, captioning the moment, "My heart and soul. I'll love you forever."

According to People, Kendall, 31, proposed to the writer on June 29 at Radio City Music Hall, where bandmates Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow were in attendance.

The guys couldn't contain their excitement in the comment section of Kendall's Instagram post, with James writing, "love you two so much! Congrats."

"FINALLY!!! Yea!!!! So happy for u guys!!!" Carlos shared, while Logan added, "Im not crying YOU ARE! Love you both beyond words."

They all celebrated the next day when Big Time Rush's reunion tour took over Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple, with Mica showing her support for the concert on social media.