Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Has a New Villain: Everything We Know

It looks like "A" has some competition.

There's a new sheriff in town (literally) and we've got the details about the newest addition to the cast of the upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, premiering July 28 on HBO Max.

Eric Johnson plays Sheriff Beasley, "domineering patriarch of the Beasley family" who, according to TVLine, will be "just as big a villain to our Little Liars as ‘A.'"

Those are some big words.

For the uninitiated, "A" was the main antagonist of the original Pretty Little Liars series, which ran for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017.

Johnson has recently appeared on shows like American Gods and Vikings. He also had a memorable arc as Whitney Fordman, Lana Lang's (Kristin Kreuk) boyfriend, on the first season of Smallville.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place in present-day Millwood, Penn. and features an entirely new group of girls—Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria) and Karen (Mallory Bechtel)—who are , according to HBO Max, "made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago."