Exclusive

The Boys' Jensen Ackles Reveals When He Learned Soldier Boy's Connection to Homelander

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jensen Ackles reacted to the jaw-dropping connection between his character Soldier Boy and Antony Starr's Homelander.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 02, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesJensen AcklesCelebrities
Watch: The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Warning: This story includes spoilers for season three of The Boys.

Soldier Boy being Homelander's father? Talk about a super plot twist.

In the final moments of the July 1 episode of Prime Video's superhero series The Boys, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) calls Homelander (Antony Starr) and reveals that their abilities are similar for a reason: They're related. The hero-turned-wanted-man, who is a parody on Marvel's Captain America, learned the truth earlier in the episode, when he took out a former teammate who double-crossed him.

"The situation's changed," Soldier Boy, who tried to kill Homelander in a previous episode, says over the phone. "And I thought we should have a conversation."

Though Homelander is not initially receptive to the unexpected call, Soldier Boy proceeds with his confession, sharing, "Fall 1980, I get called into Vogelbaum's lab for an experiment. Some s--t about genetics. I still remember the Penthouse I used."

To further spell it out for a confused Homelander, Soldier Boy adds, "I beat my meat into a cup. Turns out, Vogelbaum made a kid born spring 1981. A boy."

Understandably, this admission leaves Homelander speechless, especially as Soldier Boy admits that he would've happily stepped aside to let his son take the spotlight—if he hadn't been captured by Russians, that is. He says aloud, "What father wouldn't want that for his son?"

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

This is a major departure from the comics that inspired Prime Video's adaptation. Specifically, Homelander and Soldier Boy actually have sex in the comics, which wouldn't be appropriate given this new development.

So, while exclusively chatting with Ackles about season three, we asked him point-blank if showrunner Eric Kripke told him about Soldier Boy and Homelander's connection before joining the series. Surprisingly, Ackles said he didn't learn about this plot point until after he was cast. 

"I read it," he told E! News. "Got the script and was like, 'What the s--t? Wait, what? How did I not see that coming?' But I didn't."

Prime Video

The writers for The Boys haven't been afraid to depart from the original source material in past. Case in point: The character Stormfront (Aya Cash) was rewritten as a female love interest for Homelander, rather than a rival and father figure.

Thus, Ackles was excited by the change, revealing that his reaction was, "Oh, that's gonna be so good!"

Though Ackles stayed tight-lipped on what viewers can expect out of this new father-son duo, he did tease that their next confrontation "was a fun scene to play."

New episodes of The Boys arrive Fridays on Prime Video.

Trending Stories

1

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

2

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization

3

Dakota Johnson Reacts to Being Tied Into Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Case

4

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

5
Exclusive

The Boys' Jensen Ackles on That Surprising Soldier Boy Reveal

Latest News

Adele's BF Rich Paul and Ex Simon Konecki Watch Her Concert Together

C

Exclusive

The Boys' Jensen Ackles on That Surprising Soldier Boy Reveal

Anthropologie's 4th of July Sale: Score $200 Dresses for Under $50

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

Coach Outlet 4th of July Sale: Score a $430 Best-Selling Tote for $96

Stranger Things: Where Demobats Fall in Our Monsters Ranking