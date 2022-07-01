Your July Taroscopes Are Here: Cancer, It's the Month to Manifest Your Dreams

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 22)

Influence: The Chariot

Music: "Little Bitty Pretty One" by Thurston Harris, "Hope – Parra For Cuva Remix" by Max Cooper, "Blue World" by Mac Miller

Wow, Libra, a special essence of elegant grace is enlightening your presence this month. Will you accept this ease in beauty? You can let of your old self who pushed, judged and compared. This new you will feel brighter and more aligned to your soul with such grace, it may be hard to believe you didn't have to work for it. There could be a part of you that is sad to have to let go of this old self—and that's OK, too. Let yourself remember as you let go and embrace this new way of being.

If you are reading this, I imagine you know what I mean about this old self who pushed and strived for greatness, so to hear there is a letting go should bring some relief also. It's time to settle into a more balanced way of life. Let July be the month to show you how you can more easily live in this balanced state. There is an element of travel that is going to help you find more of this balance, so don't be afraid to take more days off. That's all!

Final Note: "You become. It takes a long time. That's why it doesn't happen often to people who break easily or have sharp edges or who have to be carefully kept. Generally, by the time you are Real, most of your hair has been loved off and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don't matter at all, because you are Real. You can't be ugly, except to people who don't understand. —The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams