Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Watch : Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details

Travis Barker may be "Down" at the moment, but his ex-wife Shanna Moakler believes "Happy Days" are ahead.

Amid the Blink-182 drummer's hospitalization for a reported case of pancreatitis, the former Miss USA shared with E! News some encouraging words for Travis and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian, who was by his side when he was brought to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," she said in a statement on June 30. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney."

The Celebrity Big Brother alum—who is mom to kids Alabama Barker, 16, Landon Barker, 18, Atiana de La Hoya, 23—went on to say that she's hoping "for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."