Pete Davidson Denies He Previously Dated Olivia O'Brien

Olivia O’Brien said she was seeing Pete Davidson around October 2020. Learn why a rep for the comedian said there is "no truth" to Olivia’s story.

By Kelly Gilmore Jun 30, 2022 11:17 PM
CouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Pete Davidson and Olivia O'Brien don't exactly see eye to eye when it comes to their past.

In a June 29 podcast episode, Olivia said that she and Pete dated nearly two years ago—and that he allegedly broke things off with her over text to start seeing Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

However, a rep for Pete tells E! News, "there is no truth to this," adding that the pair "were friends and hung out one time."

During the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, Dave Portnoy asked Olivia "what was going on" between her and Pete. And after she looked surprised by his question, Dave read an anonymous and unverified tip that was sent to DeuxMoi (a celebrity gossip site).

"I have it on good authority that pete and phoebe are in fact an item," the DeuxMoi post read. "He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe."

Olivia said the claim was about her and that they saw each other around October 2020. According to the "Call Mom" singer, Pete broke it off with her so that he could begin a romance with Phoebe. "He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else," she said. "'So, like, I can't.'"

But even though she alleged that their split was done over SMS, Olivia said the Saturday Night Live alum—who is now dating Kim Kardashian—is a "nice guy."

And that isn't the only thing she admires about Pete. "He's hot and he's really funny," she said. "And he's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy."

E! News reached out to Oliva's rep for comment after Pete denied their romantic connection, but hasn't heard back.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

As for Phoebe, Pete hasn't shared what went down between them. But they were photographed getting close in U.K. back in April 2021.

Nearly four months later, a source told E! News in August 2021 that he and the actress broke up because "long distance made it very difficult."

When it comes to his latest relationship, Pete isn't shy to call Kim his official "girlfriend" and even made an off-screen appearance in her Hulu show The Kardashians.

