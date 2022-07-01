This Never-Before-Seen The Office Moment Is Michael Scott at His Best

We definitely feel god in this Chili's tonight, because Peacock just dropped all of The Office's season five Superfan Episodes.
Even better, to celebrate, E! News is bringing you an exclusive never-before-seen clip right now.
The below video features a scene from the memorable season five episode "The Surplus," during which Michael Scott (Steve Carell) discovers extra money left in Dunder Mifflin's budget and is subsequently forced to decide whether to spend it on a replacement copier or new chairs. At least, that was the case before Michael found out he could pocket a bonus equal to a small percentage of the surplus.
And that's exactly what he did. However, this new scene comes before Michael makes the final decision to keep the money. He's aware of the bonus, though, and proceeds to try and talk his way out of spending the funds to improve the office. How? By sharing a story about a little boy that's clearly him.
"Like any other 12-year-old boy, he wanted a Pippi Longstocking doll for Christmas," Michael begins. "But his evil stepfather Jeff said, 'No, you may not have what you want. You must have a football.' And the boy cried, and he cried and he cried and he held his breath as long as he could and he wouldn't eat his dinner."
Here comes the kicker. "But you know something?" Michael continues. "It turns out that Jeff was right because I already had a G.I. Joe and a Stretch Armstrong and a Malibu Barbie and a Major Matt Mason, which technically is enough for a tea party. So my point is this, I didn't need what I thought I needed. What I needed was to learn how to appreciate what I had."
Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) throws out a couple of quips, and soon, the video picks back up with the scenes that actually aired way back when.
To see even more brand new moments, bloopers, featurettes and behind-the-scenes details, stream The Office: Superfan Episodes on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)