The MixtapE! Presents Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and More With Songs of the Summer

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

In the words of Miley Cyrus, it's a party in the USA!

Fourth of July weekend is finally here meaning it's the perfect time for summer BBQs, beach days and more than a few good tunes.

And while many at-home DJs may be blasting Katy Perry's "Firework" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA," this weekend could show which songs have the potential to be the biggest hits of the season.