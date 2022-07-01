Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Power Rankings: Round 1

Watch : Tamra Judge Says Brandi Glanville Was the MESSIEST UGT Housewife

Introductions have been made, awkward moments had, and most importantly, rooms, assigned.

Now that we're truly in the thick of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, it's time to evaluate what each former Bravo star is bringing to the table—good or bad. Who can stir the pot without lifting a finger? Who has the ability to ease lingering tension? Who's giving the O.G. of the O.C. the heimlich so she doesn't choke one of her many horse pills?

These are the questions we're here to answer, which will ultimately (get it?!) lead to the creation of a weekly power ranking involving Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, New York's Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson and Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.

Check back each Thursday after a new episode of RHUGT season two drops on Peacock to see where your fav lands.

Episode four saw the ladies attend a famed Dorobics class, a tea party thrown by Taylor and a prohibition-era dinner organized by Dorinda. Read on to find out how this week's ranking shakes out.