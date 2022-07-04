Why Megan Fox Needed to Know If Machine Gun Kelly Was Breastfed as a Baby

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Gets Vulnerable in Life in Pink Documentary

No question is too out-of-the-box for Megan Fox—especially when it came to getting to her now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Right out of the gate, the Jennifer's Body actress exclusively told E! News that she once asked her fiancé, "'Were you breastfed by your mother?'"

Megan explained why she believed it was a "great question" while on the red carpet for MGK's Hulu documentary Life in Pink on June 27. "It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament," she added. "So I ask things like that."

For Megan, it's important that every question causes the conversation to "go deep right away" instead of simply learning about favorite colors or films.

That way, the actress said, she can learn as much about the person as she possibly can. As she explained, "If you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me to not know almost everything about you."