Exclusive

Why Megan Fox Needed to Know If Machine Gun Kelly Was Breastfed as a Baby

Megan Fox exclusively told E! News that she once asked her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly if he was breastfed as a baby in order to learn about his "psychology" and "temperament." Find out more below.

No question is too out-of-the-box for Megan Fox—especially when it came to getting to her now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Right out of the gate, the Jennifer's Body actress exclusively told E! News that she once asked her fiancé, "'Were you breastfed by your mother?'" 

Megan explained why she believed it was a "great question" while on the red carpet for MGK's Hulu documentary Life in Pink on June 27. "It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament," she added. "So I ask things like that."

For Megan, it's important that every question causes the conversation to "go deep right away" instead of simply learning about favorite colors or films.

That way, the actress said, she can learn as much about the person as she possibly can. As she explained, "If you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me to not know almost everything about you." 

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

Fans of the "emo girl" rapper and actress, who got engaged in January, will recall that Megan put her extraordinary knowledge to good use when they took a couple's quiz for British GQ last October.  

In the video, she breezed through questions about MGK's astrology sign, shoe size, nicknames, coffee order, favorite comic books and more with relative ease. 

In fact, she did such a good job that even Machine Gun Kelly praised her immense knowledge at the time. 

"If you were my Jeopardy! partner you would honestly win every single category," he shared. "You are an almanac, and encyclopedia and dictionary all in one." 

