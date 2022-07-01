Where Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo Stand After Season 8 Hookup Drama

Watch : Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo are leaving the past behind.

The former couple may have gotten nostalgic on the June 30 episode of Southern Charm—reminiscing on the three years they spent together before breaking up in 2017—but in spite of that and the fact they recently reunited, Craig and Naomie both told E! News that they've since moved on.

"I'm on really good terms with him," Naomie said, adding that she's "super happy" for Craig and girlfriend Paige DeSorbo, who got together shortly after he and Naomie hooked up last year (twice, they both confirmed on Southern Charm's latest episode).

"As far as what happened between me and Craig," Naomie added, "I just don't think it was nearly as big a deal to us than it was portrayed to be."

This was due in-part to Craig's own friends—Austen Kroll and Shep Rose—repeatedly speculating about the hookup on the show, but that's neither here nor there.