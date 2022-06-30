We’re Getting a Reba Reunion (Kind Of) Thanks to Lifetime

Watch : Reba McEntire Talks Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock's Divorce

This TV reunion is making us feel fancy.

Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman—who starred together on Reba from 2001 to 2007—are circling the wagons again for Lifetime's The Hammer, E! News has learned.

The movie tells the true story of Kim Wanker, a traveling circuit judge who "hands down justice unlike anyone else," according to the network.

Reba will play Wanker, "an outspoken, firecracker lawyer," said Lifetime, noting her name will be changed to Wheeler, "who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America."

Consider our bags packed!

"After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances," the movie's description reads, "Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno—a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen."

Melissa will play Kim's sister Kris, a brothel owner who, in the wake of the judge's death, according to Lifetime, "suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served."

Who better to have on your side during a murder investigation than Reba McEntire?