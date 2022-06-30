Randall Emmett Responds to Ex Lala Kent's Claim He "Tackled" Her During Fight

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

New details regarding Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's split from former fiancé Randall Emmett have been released.

Several allegations involving Emmett—including allegations of abuse and fraud—have arisen after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé about the TV and film producer on June 30, one of which claims he "tackled" Kent after she confronted him about cheating rumors.

After seeing pictures of Emmett—whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett with—in Nashville with two women, Kent said she asked to have a look at his phone upon his return to L.A.

"He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground," Kent told the L.A. Times, stating she grabbed his phone after he refused to let her inspect it. "I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands...That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding."