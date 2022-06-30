If You’re a Fan of Free People, You'll Want to Shop These Budget-Friendly Stores & Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As much as we adore Free People's cool, boho chic styles and would gladly fill our closet with anything and everything from the brand, our budget doesn't exactly allow for that sort of thing. Fortunately for us Free People fans, there are several stores and brands that offer clothing and accessories that are very similar to the ones you'll find at Free People, and we've rounded up the budget-friendly stores you'll want to check out.

For instance, Lulus is one store that has a wide variety of trendy dresses, shoes and more for anyone's sense of style. If you're looking for Free People-like styles, Lulus has a boho collection that features flowy dresses, stylish jumpsuits and colorful printed kimonos that are a little more affordable than Free People. They also have a lot of sales throughout the year, so you can find some really chic finds at a really good discount.

We've rounded up a few other stores like Free People that you'll want to have on your radar. Check those out below.