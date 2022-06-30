If You’re a Fan of Free People, You'll Want to Shop These Budget-Friendly Stores & Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As much as we adore Free People's cool, boho chic styles and would gladly fill our closet with anything and everything from the brand, our budget doesn't exactly allow for that sort of thing. Fortunately for us Free People fans, there are several stores and brands that offer clothing and accessories that are very similar to the ones you'll find at Free People, and we've rounded up the budget-friendly stores you'll want to check out.
For instance, Lulus is one store that has a wide variety of trendy dresses, shoes and more for anyone's sense of style. If you're looking for Free People-like styles, Lulus has a boho collection that features flowy dresses, stylish jumpsuits and colorful printed kimonos that are a little more affordable than Free People. They also have a lot of sales throughout the year, so you can find some really chic finds at a really good discount.
We've rounded up a few other stores like Free People that you'll want to have on your radar. Check those out below.
Lulus
Lulus has some really cute clothing and accessories that can easily pass off as Free People. In fact, their boho collection even includes items from Free People, which do get included in their numerous sales throughout the year.
A New Day
Like Free People, A New Day at Target has found a way to make basic tees, tank tops and sweatshirts, much chicer than your average find. Plus, they have dresses that are pretty similar to ones you'd find at Free People.
Cupshe
Cupshe has all the easy breezy dresses you'll want to add to your closet at prices that are pretty budget-friendly. In fact, everything in their boho collection currently is under $50.
Universal Thread
Universal Thread at Target may be known for their Madewell-like denim line, but their tops and dresses are very similar to ones you'd find at Free People.
LC Lauren Conrad
Free People has no shortage of flowy floral tops, and neither does LC Lauren Conrad at Kohl's. Best part is, Kohl's has sales all the time, so you're bound to get them at discounted prices.
Francesca’s
Francesca's offers cute clothing and accessories that are fairly similar to the ones you'd find at Free People for more budget-friendly prices.
Lovestitch
Lovestitch offers "effortless" boho dresses, kimonos, houses and more at affordable prices, especially when you're shopping at Nordstrom Rack. Most styles are on sale for under $50 regularly, and you can even snag them for even lower during Nordstrom Rack's big sale events.
Dokotoo Fashion
Although Amazon sells Free People, you can find other brands on site that offer styles that are very similar. For instance, Dokotoo has a variety of tops, dresses, jumpsuits and more that you can get at affordable prices.
Kirundo
Kirundo on Amazon is another brand that offers dresses, skirts and more that come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers.
