Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Steps Out With Model Izzy Metz in NYC

Chase Stokes might be back on the chase.

On June 29, the Outer Banks actor was photographed walking out of a club with Canadian model Izabella "Izzy" Metz in New York City. The two have not commented on the nature of their relationship and, as of June 30, neither follows the other on social media.

Stokes, 29, and Metz, 21, were spotted together months after the actor and his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline broke up last fall after dating for more than a year. Following their split, they were spotted together a couple of times in November and December.

Also last December, Stokes was photographed making out with a mystery woman at a club in Orlando, Fla. TikToker Val Bragg later claimed she was the woman, adding that she was drunk at the time and that the two are "not dating." She also said Outer Banks fans sent her hate messages over the video, which went viral. Stokes has kept his lips sealed on the incident.