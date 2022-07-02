How Apple TV+'s Physical Addresses Misconceptions About Eating Disorders

Watch : How Physical's Storyline Tackles Eating Disorders & Family Trauma

Apple TV+'s Physical is the kind of show the world needs right now.

We're living in an era when influencers and actors preach body positivity, as if people can simply flip a switch and voila, you're happy with your figure. But the Rose Byrne-led series is an unflinching look at the realities of eating disorders and body dysmorphia.

"I think there's a lot of misconceptions about eating disorders, that it's really about the behavior and when you fix the behavior, you fix the problem," series creator Annie Weisman told E! News. "So what we get to see this season is that even though the behaviors have stopped, the core problem has not been addressed."

So in season two, Sheila Rubin (Byrne) thinks she's doing better because she's working out instead of binging, but the reality is she's replaced one compulsion with another. And for Weisman, it's obvious that this is happening because Sheila "hasn't really dug in" to the underlying issues causing these behaviors.