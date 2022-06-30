See Kim Cattrall’s Priceless Reaction to Claim She’s Had the "Perfect Amount of Work Done"

Watch : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

The shortcut to happiness? Reading Kim Cattrall's tweets.

The Sex and the City star set the record straight after a user on Twitter claimed that Kim has made some enhancements to her appearance.

"Ooh, Kim Cattrall has had the *perfect* amount of work done," the fan tweeted on June 29. "The filler looks completely natural and she is stunning."

Now, it's no argument that Kim looks flawless, but her response was just as perfect.

The 65-year-old wrote back, "Me and my Dermatoligist salute you."

Back in 2008, Kim shared that she wasn't interested in going under the knife.

"I don't want to look in the mirror and not recognize who's looking back," she said about plastic surgery, per the U.K.'s Daily Mail. But despite her views, she doesn't judge anyone who wants to take that route, adding, "it's your body, your life. Do what you want to do."

Three years later, she told the outlet that she aims to "embrace" aging, because "I think a forehead without any lines doesn't tell me they've lived a life."