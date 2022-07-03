Exclusive

Why Brett Young's Life as a Girl Dad Exceeded His Wildest Dreams

In an exclusive interview with E! News, country music singer Brett Young also explained why cornhole deserves to be a staple for your next summer celebration.

Watch: Brett Young & Taylor Mills Hit CMAs Red Carpet as Newlyweds

In case you didn't know, cornhole is taking over 4th of July weekend. 

When not enjoying afternoon backyard BBQ's or late-night firework shows, many Americans will be glued to their TVs as the American Cornhole League takes over ESPN. For Brett Young, he had the opportunity to show off his skills during Chicago's celebrity SuperHole event on July 1.

"It's a really fun way to be outside and be moving around in the sun and also being competitive," he exclusively shared with E! News before game day. "If you're going to put out horseshoes and whiffle ball for the July party, you need cornhole too."

Despite tough competition from Jay Cutler, Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Food Network's Jeff Mauro, Brett used his college baseball experience and all those pre-show cornhole games on tour to impress the crowd.

"I'm competitive enough that I wasn't going to phone it in," Brett joked. "It's a really easy, fun reason to be outside and be semi competitive and still drink a beer."

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

During the game, Brett had his wife Taylor Young cheering him on from the sidelines. The move came just one month after the country singer surprised her on stage with a special serenade of "In Case You Didn't Know."

"That's the first time I've ever done it," Brett shared when recalling the viral concert moment. "I actually was in the middle of that song and saw her videoing it from side stage and I went, ‘No, no no. Put your phone down.' I walked over and grabbed her so that it was completely random and impromptu, which for both of us made it way more special." 

Long before starting a family and raising two kids—Presley, 2, and 11-month-old Rowan—Brett recalled his wife coming out every weekend to shows. Now, parenthood is the no. 1 priority, with Brett adjusting his schedule to make sure he has plenty of time to hang out with his girls.

Before hitting the road again in August, Brett is savoring daddy-daughter lunches with Presley who he says "talks like a 6-year-old." As for Rowan, she has developed a love for water, making pool days a necessity. When asked if being a girl dad is everything he hoped for, Brett simply said it's beyond his expectations.  

"I had my first daughter and I was praying for a second daughter," he said. "It's more than I ever could have imagined so it's really special and they love really hard, which is beautiful."

To see more highlights from Brett's game day with American Cornhole League (and a taste of Brett's fashion line with Kohls), keep scrolling. And for the complete cornhole schedule on ESPN, click here.

Brett Young

The country singer heads to Chicago to play in the American Cornhole League with Jay Cutler and other stars. 

Deepti Vempati

The Love Is Blind star is ready for game day at the American Cornhole League. 

Jay Cutler

Cornhole champion! The former NFL quarterback comes out on top in Chicago. 

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

We've got a cornhole situation on our hands. 

Lisa Barlow

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star loves it! 

Shemar Moore

"Just another day at Airmail City - @swatcornhole !!!" the actor wrote on Instagram. "Only this time me and the homie @treyburch_acl walked away as CHAMPIONS baby!! Moving on the next round of the @americancornholeleague." 

Dale Moss

Bachelor Nation represents at the American Cornhole League. 

Rob Gronkowski & Julian Edelman

"The squirrel has grown out his fur, this guy's fluffy," Gronk joked about his teammate after playing cornhole. 

 
Chuck Liddell

"Thinkin bout hitting that pro circuit… #cornhole," the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion wrote on Instagram

Jennie Finch

The Olympic softball player participates in the American Cornhole League's Charity Day to benefit Stand Up To Cancer. 

