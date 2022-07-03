Why Brett Young's Life as a Girl Dad Exceeded His Wildest Dreams

In case you didn't know, cornhole is taking over 4th of July weekend.
When not enjoying afternoon backyard BBQ's or late-night firework shows, many Americans will be glued to their TVs as the American Cornhole League takes over ESPN. For Brett Young, he had the opportunity to show off his skills during Chicago's celebrity SuperHole event on July 1.
"It's a really fun way to be outside and be moving around in the sun and also being competitive," he exclusively shared with E! News before game day. "If you're going to put out horseshoes and whiffle ball for the July party, you need cornhole too."
Despite tough competition from Jay Cutler, Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Food Network's Jeff Mauro, Brett used his college baseball experience and all those pre-show cornhole games on tour to impress the crowd.
"I'm competitive enough that I wasn't going to phone it in," Brett joked. "It's a really easy, fun reason to be outside and be semi competitive and still drink a beer."
During the game, Brett had his wife Taylor Young cheering him on from the sidelines. The move came just one month after the country singer surprised her on stage with a special serenade of "In Case You Didn't Know."
"That's the first time I've ever done it," Brett shared when recalling the viral concert moment. "I actually was in the middle of that song and saw her videoing it from side stage and I went, ‘No, no no. Put your phone down.' I walked over and grabbed her so that it was completely random and impromptu, which for both of us made it way more special."
Long before starting a family and raising two kids—Presley, 2, and 11-month-old Rowan—Brett recalled his wife coming out every weekend to shows. Now, parenthood is the no. 1 priority, with Brett adjusting his schedule to make sure he has plenty of time to hang out with his girls.
Before hitting the road again in August, Brett is savoring daddy-daughter lunches with Presley who he says "talks like a 6-year-old." As for Rowan, she has developed a love for water, making pool days a necessity. When asked if being a girl dad is everything he hoped for, Brett simply said it's beyond his expectations.
"I had my first daughter and I was praying for a second daughter," he said. "It's more than I ever could have imagined so it's really special and they love really hard, which is beautiful."
To see more highlights from Brett's game day with American Cornhole League (and a taste of Brett's fashion line with Kohls), keep scrolling. And for the complete cornhole schedule on ESPN, click here.
Men's Caliville Stretch Active Lined Performance Shorts
"In the last month, we've been working really hard on athleisure and being competitive with comfortable, lightweight athletic gear for the summer," Brett teased. "It's very exciting. We're growing the brand. We're not backing off."
Men's Caliville Buttery Soft Tee
When it comes to Brett's Caliville line at Kohl's, shoppers can count on relatable, accessible pieces. "My whole thing is you got to speak to your clientele the same way that you would as a musician," Brett said. "I want to dress the way that they want to dress and I want to make it affordable for them."
Mens's Caliville Stretch Jogger Pants
"Kohl's has been a great partner. It started as a really fun thing for me and my wife to work on when we were sitting at home for two years during COVID," Brett said. "There's a pretty big amount of the new line that's coming out soon."