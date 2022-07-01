I Love a Mama’s Boy Preview: See Matt's Girlfriend Awkwardly Meet His Mom for the First Time

Watch : I Love a Mama's Boy EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Meets Matt's New Girlfriend

It's the biggest day in the life of any mama's boy: time for the significant other to meet Mom!

Matt's new girlfriend Brittany is introduced to his mother Kelly in this very uncomfortable sneak peek of the July 3 episode of TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy.

"I'm nervous for today," Matt says. "It's a pretty big day. Brittany meets Mom and we go through the whole process of Mom being Mom."

The whole process of Mom being Mom involves a margarita machine and signs that say things like "party like a pineapple." It's a rager!

Matt, 31, tells his mom that he's nervous, but she's cool as a cucumber, which Matt says makes him even more scared. "Why, are you afraid of what I'm going to do?" she asks him. "You should be."

Somebody keep Kelly away from the margaritas!

"This is a big day coming up," Kelly says. "We're gonna have some great cocktails, great food, but basically I'm throwing this party to scope her out."

Moms do always say that honesty is the best policy.