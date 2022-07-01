Exclusive

I Love a Mama’s Boy Preview: See Matt's Girlfriend Awkwardly Meet His Mom for the First Time

If you're not a fan of incredibly weird first impressions, look away now! Matt introduces new girlfriend Brittany to his mother Kelly in this exclusive clip from the July 3 I Love a Mama's Boy.

Watch: I Love a Mama's Boy EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Meets Matt's New Girlfriend

It's the biggest day in the life of any mama's boy: time for the significant other to meet Mom!

Matt's new girlfriend Brittany is introduced to his mother Kelly in this very uncomfortable sneak peek of the July 3 episode of TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy.

"I'm nervous for today," Matt says. "It's a pretty big day. Brittany meets Mom and we go through the whole process of Mom being Mom."

The whole process of Mom being Mom involves a margarita machine and signs that say things like "party like a pineapple." It's a rager!

Matt, 31, tells his mom that he's nervous, but she's cool as a cucumber, which Matt says makes him even more scared. "Why, are you afraid of what I'm going to do?" she asks him. "You should be."

Somebody keep Kelly away from the margaritas!

"This is a big day coming up," Kelly says. "We're gonna have some great cocktails, great food, but basically I'm throwing this party to scope her out."

Moms do always say that honesty is the best policy.

photos
In Appreciation of All the Mama's Boys

Once Brittany arrives, Matt gets excitedly nervous, which leads Kelly to say, "Okay, it's not the queen of England."

Brittany, 25, has no idea what she's about to walk into, but she understands the importance of the big moment.

"I am about to meet Matt's main woman in his life," Brittany says. "He has given me a little disclosure about how intense she can be and I'm very nervous to meet her. Kelly is the end-all, be-all in Matt's decision-making and this is a make it-or-break it."

TLC

When Brittany greets Kelly, she's already halfway through a margarita and instantly gives Brittany the cold shoulder.

While holding a margarita of her own (she's going to need them), Brittany says, "I wouldn't say Kelly was mean. I wouldn't say she was nice. It was very uncomfortable."

You can say that again, Brittany.

"She's very pretty," Kelly admits. "Seems to be nice. But Brittany is going to have to earn her way into our family."

Godspeed to all involved. 

See how Brittany fares when I Love a Mama's Boy airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

