Meet the Celebrity Voices Behind Your Favorite Animated Film Characters

Get ready to meet the famous faces behind your favorite animated film characters.

From Disney princesses and a master of Minions to four-legged friends and more, you might be surprised to learn which celebrities have lent their voices to some of the most iconic movie characters in recent history.

We can't imagine anyone but Steve Carell and his unmistakable accent bringing the lovable villain Gru to life in the Despicable Me and Minions movies. Then there's Frozen's Anna and Elsa—played by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel respectively—whose singing voices are basically universally recognized at this point by children and adults alike.

It takes a lot of personality and talent to portray fictional characters like the rambunctious furry friends in The Secret Life of Pets, everyone's favorite Genie Robin Williams in Aladdin and Finding Nemo's forgetful fish Dory (a.k.a. Ellen DeGeneres).

In honor of Universal's new film Minions: The Rise of Gru (in theaters Friday, July 1) and DreamWorks' just-released movie The Bad Guys (streaming exclusively on Peacock now), check out all the stars who've lent their voices to your favorite animated characters from the big screen below.