These Stranger Things Deaths Join the Most Shocking in TV History

Warning: This story features spoilers for Stranger Things season four, volume two.

We can't be the only ones feeling a little upside down over Stranger Things.

While we knew to expect carnage in season four, volume two, we didn't expect to see three fan favorite characters die in the span of about four hours. (Yes, we watched episodes eight and nine back to back when it dropped on July 1.)

The first big death came in episode eight, when Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), a.k.a. Papa, was gunned down by Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan's men while trying to escape with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). This was particularly devastating, as we had just gotten Dr. Brenner back after his supposed death by Demogorgon in season one.

Although, we probably should've guessed that things wouldn't go well for him with episode eight being literally titled "Papa."

We received another punch to the gut in episode nine when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) bravely fought off the Upside Down's Demobats in an attempt to give Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) a clear path to kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).