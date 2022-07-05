Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Heating Up Summer in Bikinis

Watch : Pete Davidson Takes Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pics?

Cheers to good times and tan lines!

Although the 4th of July weekend may be over, that doesn't mean you have to put away your favorite swimwear. In fact, July 5 marks National Bikini Day and the anniversary of the two-piece bathing suit invention.

In just the first few weeks of summer, stars have been having plenty of fun in the sun as they travel around the world to tropical locations.

Kim Kardashian packed her bags and headed to Tahiti with boyfriend Pete Davidson. While on the beach, the Saturday Night Live alum was the ultimate Instagram boyfriend when he photographed Kim wearing—you guessed it—several silver and black bikinis.

Closer to home, Gabrielle Union-Wade kicked off summer by her Los Angeles pool, writing on Instagram, "Honey, It's June."

And honey, we are happy to report that bikini season is just getting started. In honor of the holiday, see your favorite stars serving their fiercest summer styles while enjoying some pool time or jet-setting to the best beaches worldwide.