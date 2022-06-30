Kaitlin Armstrong Captured and Arrested for Alleged Murder of Cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

Authorities have arrested Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, a Texas female fugitive wanted for the suspected murder of elite cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, who previously dated her boyfriend.

Armstrong, who is 35 and from Austin, Texas, was captured in Costa Rica on June 29, more than a month after the athlete's death at age 25.

"The U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, working with authorities in Costa Rica, located and arrested Kaitlin Marie Armstrong June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. "Armstrong, 34, will be deported and returned to the U.S."

The office said that the woman used a fraudulent passport to board a flight from New Jersey's Newark International Airport to Costa Rica on May 18, a week after a friend of Wilson in Austin found the athlete fatally wounded after being shot multiple times and a day after the city's police issued a homicide warrant for Armstrong's arrest.