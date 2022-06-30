How Dakota Johnson Really Felt About Being Brought Into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Trial

Watch : Is Johnny Depp Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Dakota Johnson doesn't want anything to do with her former co-star Johnny Depp's legal situation.

For the past two months, the actor and Amber Heard's defamation case captivated the world—and somehow included a viral video online titled "The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp."

In the clip, which was not part of evidence, Depp appeared to show his injured finger to Johnson while they were promoting Black Mass at the 2015 Venice Film Festival. The attention caused Johnson to fear she may be called to testify.

"I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?'" she told Vanity Fair. "I don't remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don't let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?"