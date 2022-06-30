Watch Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Attempt the Viral Footloose Dance

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick showed off their dance skills by taking on the viral "Footloose Drop" dance challenge on TikTok. See the couple cut loose below!

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are kicking off their Sunday shoes.

The Footloose star, 63, proved he's still got some smooth moves when he posted a TikTok of himself and his wife trying their hand at the viral "Footloose Drop" dance. Set to the tune of the titular Kenny Loggins track, the challenge requires one person to lift another into the air before dropping them (safely!) when the chorus kicks in.  

"I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose #dance choreography," Kevin, who starred as Ren McCormack in the 1984 film, captioned the video. "But figured we'd give it a spin." 

In the wholesome clip, Kevin and Kyra—who can be seen adorably sporting a Bacon Brothers t-shirt—dance into frame before he picks up his wife of almost 34 years

While the actress, 56, initially looks concerned when Kevin lifts her into the air, she need not worry. The actor easily spins her into a perfectly timed drop. 

The couple, who married in 1988, then celebrated their achievement with a high five. You can watch their entire performance here.  

In the comments, Kevin issued a playful word of warning to others interested in taking on the trend: "Yes, this was just as hard as it looks." 

After sharing the video on Instagram, Kevin and Kyra received some praise from their daughter Sosie Bacon.

As the 30-year-old commented, "I GET ITTTT." 

Meanwhile, Iron Fist actress Jessica Stroup added, "Inspiration right here," and ‘80s rock band Hall & Oates simply shared some clapping emojis.  

Now, if you'll excuse us, we need to go cut footloose ourselves! 

