Behind-the-Scenes Details From Garcelle Beauvais' Wild Birthday Party on RHOBH

By Paige Strout Jun 30, 2022 6:36 PMTags
A lot went down at Garcelle Beauvais' 55th birthday party on the June 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

From former Housewife Denise Richards skipping out on the festivities to Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke's feud heating up to Kyle Richards breaking out the splits on the dance floor, E! News' Loni Love revealed there was one thing that attributed to the chaos (and fun): alcohol.

"It was no food, just plenty of drinks," Loni told E! News' Daily Pop on June 30. Loni said she was excited to celebrate her friend and enjoy some nice food after a long day at work. And she and the other guests certainly enjoyed themselves...just not in the way they expected.

"We're all having a good time because we're all sloshed because we didn't have a dinner," she recalled. "We didn't have food. That's what they get you with. That's when I figured out, 'Oh, this is how people start acting a fool.'"

Calling herself a "high-level background actor," Loni said she noticed the RHOBH ladies went off to have private conversations, and even tried to listen in. While she didn't get any juicy gossip at the time, she did get up everyone up and moving on the dance floor.

"I'm the one that started the Soul Train Line," said Loni. "Thank you, Bravo, you're welcome, because I'm the one that got them dancing, because, you know, they were all stiff."

"I went to the DJ, I said, 'Start a Soul Train Line,'" she continued, "and then that's when I got the splits from Kyle."

All drama aside, Loni said that "everybody had a really good time."

As for how the party's drama will continue to play out this season, fans will just have to tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

