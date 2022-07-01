How Ron Funches' Mom Inspired His Loot Character

Watch : Loot Cast Worried They Might OFFEND Rich People?!

For the most part, Ron Funches is just being himself in Loot. But for the scenes where his character Howard is giving it to Molly (Maya Rudolph) straight, he's being his mom.

"My mom is just a good friend to have; a good person to have in your life and the fact that she is there for you," the comedian told E! News. "She always has your back and she's a positive for you."

And this is exactly the type of friend Molly—and even her assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster)—needs after her tech CEO husband, played by Adam Scott, cheats on her with a woman half her age. More than that, she needs someone who isn't scared to call her out on her B.S., which Ron's mom also happens to be good at.

"If there's something going on in your life and she sees it," Ron said, "she'll be upfront about it."

And yes, this sounds bad, because no one likes criticism, but as Ron said, "She's willing to risk a friendship to tell you the truth."