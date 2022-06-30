The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Marries Andrew Form

Watch : Alexandra Daddario GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2022 SAG Awards

From just Bae-watching to husband and wife: Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are officially married!

The White Lotus star, 36, married Andrew, 53, in a beautiful New Orleans, Louisiana ceremony held at Preservation Hall in mid-June.

For her big day, Alexandra wore a pleated silk wool gown with lace detailing made by Danielle Franke. In a new interview with Vogue published on June 30, the bride explained that she wanted the style of her dress to fit the location of her wedding.

"I fell in love with Danielle Frankel's dresses," she said. "I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat."

Alexandra and the Hollywood producer got engaged in August 2021, after having made their relationship Instagram official in May. The duo kept their engagement news on the down-low for several months—until she was photographed wearing her gorgeous diamond ring in December 2021.