The FBoy Island Trailer Is Proof Season 2 Is Sexier Than Ever

FBoy Island is turning up the heat in season two.
HBO Max released the trailer for FBoy Island season two June 30, revealing there's no shortage of attractive men for leads Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda to choose from. But if the ladies want to win $100,000, they can't be distracted by the 26 mens' taut muscles, dreamy smiles and overall good looks.
"Half of the men are nice guys and the other half—FBoys," host Nikki Glaser says in the trailer. "Who's here for love? Who's here for cash? Who here has chlamydia?"
It's up to Mia, Louise and Tamaris to decide—although, we're hoping they find out the answer to the third question sooner than later.
By the end of their Cabo vacation, the girls will choose the men they think are the nice guys. If they're right, the couples will split $100,000, but if they pick wrong, they go home empty-handed and the FBoy gets all the money to themselves.
This will be no easy task, with Louise saying, "They all look like FBoys!"
The good thing is, Mia, Louise and Tamaris can look back at season one for some guidance—maybe.
Even though she's the host and has an outsider's perspective on the show, Nikki was surprised by how deceptive men can be. "I couldn't believe that I could be tricked like that," she told E! News last August. "I became part of the show in the sense like the moment you see me go like wow, those were real moments of shock. I kind of went through a rollercoaster of emotions, feeling deceived and angry and betrayed. It was just confirmation that I'm not as smart as I think."
Will Mia, Louise and Tamaris be able to see through the boys' charm? Or will they fall for the FBoys?
See what happens when the first three episodes of FBoy Island premiere July 14 on HBO Max.