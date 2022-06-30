RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Weighs In on Denise Richards Joining OnlyFans

Watch : Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account

OnlyFans is officially canon in the Real Housewives Cinematic Universe.

Several current and former Bravo stars have joined the subscription-based platform in recent months, with the latest being Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards—news that her friend Garcelle Beauvais didn't see coming.

"I'm surprised, I really am," Garcelle told host Andy Cohen June 30 on Watch What Happens Live. "But I think she's doing it in support of her daughter."

Denise's OnlyFans debut came just one week after 18-year-old Sami Sheen made her own account, which her father, Charlie Sheen, was quick to criticize. Denise, meanwhile, told E! News that it was ultimately Sami's choice to make. "This decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," the actress said. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."

Garcelle more or less said the same of Denise's decision, though she did have one lingering thought: "I don't know what her content is going to be, because when I think of OnlyFans, I feel it's, like, body parts."