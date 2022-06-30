Why Angelica Ross' "Only You" is the Powerful Pride Anthem You’ve Been Waiting For

Angelica Ross wants to be your choice for song of the summer.
After starring as the lip-syncing Candy Ferocity on POSE, the 41-year-old is now taking her talents to the airwaves, dropping the sultry single "Only You" in honor of Pride this month.
"It's really about understanding love," Ross exclusively told E! News of the song. "I needed to love myself more, and when I got to that point, that's when people started coming into my life who want to love me as much as I love myself."
For the accompanying music video, the transgender actress set out to empower viewers by embracing her body. "A lot of times trans bodies have either been fetishized," she said, "or just not seen in a good light at all. I wanted to give the children some eye candy and see a Black trans woman's body on screen being loved and lit in beautiful lighting."
Here, the American Horror Story alum looks back on her journey—and teases what's to come.
E! News: How does it feel to finally drop "Only You"?
Angelica Ross: Honestly, it was so much work. I felt like I was birthing somebody, and for way longer than nine months! It's been a dream I've held for a very long time. It wasn't something that I thought was going to come to reality, but when the pandemic happened, it gave me time to sit down and write music.
E! News: You came out in the '90s. Decades later, has your sense of security changed?
AR: The reality is, as a Black trans person, you can't trust that every space you walk into is going to be safe. As a full grown Black trans woman in her 40s, I have had to reconcile with the fact that chaos could end up at front door any day. I almost don't even know what to say when I hear folks say they're concerned because my response is usually, "You should be."
E! News: Any chance we could see you popping up on a future season of AHS?
AR: Your guess is as good as mine! I follow the gossip online because the fans, they seem to know more than I ever know. I recently got tagged by somebody because my name popped up on IMDb for season 11. I know nothing about this!
E! News: Who do you keep up with from POSE?
AR: Pretty much everyone is still family. Hailie Sahar was in my music video. Dyllon Burnside stays at my house when he comes to L.A. I was texting with Ryan Jamaal Swain the other day. Indya Moore and I are in constant contact. Billy Porter, Jason Rodriguez, we're all supporting each other.