Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Enjoy Romantic Getaway to Turkey

Watch : Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson's European vacation with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma could not look more pitch perfect.

On June 29, the actress shared Instagram pics from the couple's latest getaway, a trip to the Cappadocia region of Turkey. There, they stayed at one of its cave hotels (which is carved into the mountainside), got up at the crack of dawn to watch the area's famous daily hot air balloon launches and went hiking. Rebel also shared a photo of herself enjoying a soothing bath in their room.

"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia," the star wrote. "Such a cool experience!

Rebel and Ramona began their European vacation earlier this month. In addition to Turkey, they've visited Italy, France and Iceland.

The Pitch Perfect actress confirmed her romance with the fashion designer on June 9 with an Instagram post that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince. But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove."