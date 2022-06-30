"Proud" Kristin Cavallari Says She Doesn’t Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain

Watch : Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari is serving body.

On June 30, The Hills alum shared a carousel of old and new photos that showcased how far she's come in her health journey.

"I've been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not," she captioned the post, which included a recent bikini shot. "Ultimately I decided to bc I've come a long way from a few years ago and I'm really proud of the progress I've made. I don't even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress."

"I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle," the mom of three continued. "I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I can't be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go."