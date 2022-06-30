Tim Allen Gives His Brutally Honest Thoughts on New Lightyear Movie

Watch : Lightyear: Chris Evans Honors Tim Allen's Legacy

Tim Allen is sharing how he really feels about the new Lightyear movie.

"I've stayed out of this," he said during a June 29 interview with Extra. "We talked about this many years ago…but the brass that did the first four movies is not this. It's a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies."

Allen, 69, added that when he heard they were making a live-action film about Buzz Lightyear, he thought it was a film with "real humans, not an animated thing."

"There's really no Toy Story Buzz without Wood," he continued. "I'm not sure what the idea—I'm a plot guy. It would seem to be a big adventure story, and as I see, it's not a big adventure story. It's a wonderful story, it just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy. It has no relationship to Buzz."