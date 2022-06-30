How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feel About Palace Bullying Investigation Results Not Being Made Public

Watch : Royal Family to Investigate Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't get any closure from Buckingham Palace.

On June 29, a senior aide for Buckingham Palace announced that their investigation into staffers' claims that the Duchess bullied them was completed, however, they will not be releasing their findings.

As for how Harry and Meghan feel about this news, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells E! News exclusively that the couple is "disappointed" that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared.

On March 3, 2021, Palace officials announced they would launch a probe after Meghan was accused of bullying employees.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Buckingham Palace said in a statement March 2021. "Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."