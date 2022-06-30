How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feel About Palace Bullying Investigation Results Not Being Made Public

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't get any closure from Buckingham Palace.
On June 29, a senior aide for Buckingham Palace announced that their investigation into staffers' claims that the Duchess bullied them was completed, however, they will not be releasing their findings.
As for how Harry and Meghan feel about this news, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells E! News exclusively that the couple is "disappointed" that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared.
On March 3, 2021, Palace officials announced they would launch a probe after Meghan was accused of bullying employees.
"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Buckingham Palace said in a statement March 2021. "Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."
The Palace's announcement came one day after U.K. newspaper The Times reported that one of Meghan and Harry's former top aides had made a complaint in 2018 about bullying by the Duchess, claiming that she allegedly drove two personal assistants out of the royal household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.
It also came days before CBS was set to air the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Harry and Meghan denied the bullying accusations, saying in a joint statement at the time that the Duchess was "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."
The couple added that Meghan was "determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."