How Ray Liotta's Daughter, Co-Stars and More Honored Him at Black Bird Premiere

About a month after Ray Liotta's death, his daughter, Karsen, attended the premiere of his Apple TV+ series Black Bird. Read how the late actor's co-stars also paid tribute at the event.

While Ray Liotta is gone, his legacy lives on—both in his work and in his family.

His daughter Karsen honored her late father by attending the Los Angeles premiere of his show Black Bird at the Regency Bruin Theatre on June 29. She was joined by Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who he proposed to in December 2020.

In the series, which hits Apple TV+ July 8, Liotta played Big Jim Keene, whose son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in prison but is offered a chance at freedom if he can elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

During the event, several of Liotta's co-stars paid tribute to the late actor. Hauser, for instance, wore a T-shirt featuring an image of Liotta's Field of Dreams character Shoeless Joe Jackson. Egerton also spoke about what it was like to work with Liotta on the set, recalling to Entertainment Tonight his "passion" for the script.

"I just kind of fell in love with him immediately," the actor and executive producer of the series told the outlet. "We developed a very, very, very close connection, and I had a very special time filming those scenes. I'm very pleased with how they turned out."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Liotta died at the age of 67 in May. His publicist Jennifer Allen told NBC News the Goodfellas alum had been in the Dominican Republic filming his movie Dangerous Waters and died in his sleep. Allen told the outlet that no foul play is suspected.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Karsen paid tribute to her dad in a post shared to Instagram on June 9. "Those who knew him, loved him," she wrote. "You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."

