Anthropologie's 4th of July Clearance Sale: Score $200 Dresses for Under $50 & More Deals Starting at $4

By now you've likely seen all kinds of incredible 4th of July sales and deals from J.Crew's Red, White & Crew Sale offering sitewide deals up to 90% off to Pottery Barn and West Elm's can't-miss Warehouse Sales with thousands of items discounted up to 70% off. While we definitely think you should take advantage of all the savings you can this holiday weekend, if we had to choose just one place to shop, it would have to be Anthropologie.
This 4th of July, Anthropologie is throwing a major clearance sale where nearly everything (furniture is excluded) is on sale for an extra 50% off. With savings like that, you can score a gorgeous Farm Rio jumpsuit, which typically costs around $200, for just $60. You can even find other $150+ dresses that are on sale for $50 or less.
Not only can you score great deals on summer fashion, you can also save on cute new products for your home like candles, throw pillows, blankets, mugs and more. Again, nearly everything included in the sale section is an extra 50% off. Needless to say, we recommend shopping ASAP as items tend to sell out fast.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Anthropologie's 4th of July Clearance Sale. Check those out below.
Best 4th of July 2022 Deals From Anthropologie's Extra 50% off Clearance Sale
Farm Rio x Anthropologie Structured Crop Top
This beautiful crop top from Anthropologie's exclusive Farm Rio collection is the perfect tropical vacay top. It's originally $148, but during Anthropologie's 4th of July sale, you can get it for $45. Incredible!
Farm Rio x Anthropologie Deep-V Jumpsuit
This vibrant Farm Rio jumpsuit is an absolute stunner! There's so much to love about it, you're guaranteed to get bombarded with compliments. Best part is, it's originally $200 but is on sale now for $60. That price just can't be beat!
Maeve Sweetheart Mini Dress
The lovely Maeve Sweetheart Mini Dress is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. It comes in three patterns and colors, all of which are super cute. They're available in petite, standard and plus sizes, and they're on sale for $40.
Modern Geometry Pillow
Anthropologie has all kinds of super chic items for your home, and you can score some really cute finds for a really good discount. For instance, this modern geometry pillow is listed at $98, but you can get it on sale for $35 today.
Oversized Floppy Straw Hat
A floppy straw hat is a summer wardrobe staple, and this chic find takes it to the next level with its super glam oversized look. There are two colors to choose from, both of which are on sale for $40.
Dagny Monogram Mug
You can't go wrong with a lovely monogram mug like this botanical beauty, especially when it's just $4. We'd hurry with this as letters are selling out fast!
Terra Garden Pot
This indoor and outdoor garden pot in the smaller size is on sale today for just $7. So cute and such a great deal!
Halter Side-Slit Maxi Dress
We are obsessed with the bright blue colors of this easy breezy maxi dress. It's lightweight and perfect for the warmer days ahead. Plus, it's on sale now for $50.
Pilcro Comeback Boyfriend Denim Jacket
Complete your summer look with a stylish jacket like this oversized boyfriend denim jacket from Pilcro. It's originally $140 but is on sale now for $45.
Strapless Tie-Front Midi Dress
This tie-front midi dress comes in three colors: white, black and dark orange. They're originally $160 but are on sale now for $50. So chic, so timeless, and at a price that can't be beat.
Anthropologie The Silvana High-Low Cover-Up Dress
Hitting the beach anytime soon? You'll want to bring this super stylish high-low cover-up dress in your beach bag. There are two colors to choose from: red and white. Best part is, they're on sale for $30.
Maeve Marie Column Maxi Dress
You can't help but feel extra confident when you throw on this stylish maxi dress from Maeve. It comes in black and floral, and it's on sale for $60.
Atnrhopologie Mini Slip Dress
Anthropologie's mini slip dresses are sexy, highly versatile and come in three colors including a classic black. They're originally $120 but you can get it today for $35. How can you resist that?
Farm Rio x Anthropologie Halter Maxi Dress
This vibrant yellow halter maxi dress from the Farm Rio x Anthropologie collection is a piece you'll want to wear over and over again throughout the season. It's originally $230, but you can add it to your closet today for $80. Such a steal! It also comes in a gorgeous floral pattern for the same price. Get yours now before they sell out.
Anthropologie Tie-Back Halter Maxi Dress
According to the description, this eye-catching dress was made to have that "wow factor," and we couldn't agree more. It's one of our favorite styles out of this list, and the color options are all so good. The fact that it's on sale for $50 makes it even better.
