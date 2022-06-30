Nina Parker Keeps This $5 Lip Liner in Her Bag, Plus 12 Other Must-Have Items

From a $29 Dior Beauty product to Fenty Lip Gloss, Nina Parker shares what she always has on hand.

By Carly Shihadeh Jun 30, 2022
ecomm: nina parker what's in my bagErik Voake/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We included these products chosen by Nina Parker because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As one of the hosts of E! Nightly Pop and a Fashion Designer, Nina Parker is a busy woman. She always leaves us wondering how she manages to look so put-together and fabulous all the time while tackling her packed schedule. That's why we were so excited when she agreed to share what's in her bag with us. 

Nina jokes that her bag is filled with "bills to keep me depressed," but she also shares some items that we can't wait to add to our bags. 

From affordable Fenty and Dior beauty items to a $5 lip pencil to practical items to get you through a busy day (Nina seems to be prepared for anything), scroll below to see Nina's must-have items.  

Color Statement Lip Liner

We love a great beauty product that's only $5, especially when it's used by someone like Nina who looks so put-together everyday on TV. 

$5
Ulta

Saint Laurent Monogramme Logo Leather Flap Wallet

This Saint Laurent staple is a classic for a reason. Nina's is filled to the brim, so you know she uses it all the time. 

$795
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Neughman 60mm Gradient Round Aviator Sunglasses

Nina says she just got these chic sunglasses and she's loving yellow lenses right now. 

$565
Nordstrom

Tampax Pearl Tampons Super Absorbency, 100 Count, BPA-Free Plastic Applicator and LeakGuard Braid, Unscented, 50 Count, Pack of 2 (100 Count Total)

Nina has a tampon in her bag, and it's honestly a great reminder for us all to order some and stay prepared by putting a couple in every bag and purse. 

$28
$20
Amazon

Disposable Face Mask, 100 PCS Black Masks, 3 Ply Protection Face Masks

Nina works with a lot of different people everyday, so she's staying safe, prepared, and healthy with masks in her bag. You won't have to worry about running out of masks for a while when you order 100 masks for just $10.

$12
$10
Amazon

Professional Teasing Comb, Fine and Wide Tooth Hair Barber Comb, Black Carbon Fiber Cutting Comb, Styling Comb, Hairdressing Comb For All Hair Types

For hair touch-ups throughout the day, we're following Nina's lead and keeping one of these combs in every bag. 

$4
Amazon

Trident Spearmint Sugar Free Gum, 6 Pocket Packs of 28 Pieces (168 Total Pieces)

Stay fresh and stock up on gum. You'll get 6 packs for just $12. 

$12
Amazon

Mrs. Meyer's Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray, Travel Size, Removes 99.9% of Bacteria, Lavender Scent, 2 oz - Pack of 4

Nina says she carries hand sanitizer around with her to "keep it fresh and clean."

$14
Amazon

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

We've honestly have never met someone who doesn't love this Fenty Beauty lip gloss

$20
Sephora

Kleenex 3 Count Slim Pack Wallet Size (2 Pack) = 60 Tissues - Most Elegant Look Of Any Portable Tissue Anywhere

Take Nina's lead and pack "Kleenex to keep that nose clean" for just $9. 

$9
Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Like us, Nina always needs her AirPods close by. 

$120
Walmart

Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream - Pack of 3, Fragrance Free, Hand Lotion for Very Dry Skin - 2.7 oz Tubes

Nina carries lotion in her bag to keep her skin "nice and dewy."

$16
$14
Amazon

Dior Backstage Eye Reviver Patches

We love a Dior beauty product that's under $30. According to the brand, these under eye patches use Biocellular Longoza Technology to re-energize the skin and rye extract and acetylated hyaluronic acid to tone, firm, and hydrate the skin.

$29
Sephora

Large Dior Book Tote

Nina keeps all of her must-haves in this gorgeous Dior tote. It's the perfect bag for a working woman!

$3,500
Dior

Up next: Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Says She Packed This $20 Swimsuit for the Past 3 Seasons

