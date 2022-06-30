Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Go Instagram Official, Finally Confirm “Secret” Romance

The hard launch that everyone saw coming.
After months of speculation, Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli have finally confirmed their romance.
"Happy," Blake wrote on June 29 along with a series of loved up photos with Giannina. "Just so damn happy."
In response, Giannina commented, "we're REALLY good at keeping secrets. I'm so happy my love."
On her own Instagram, Giannina shared even more sweet snaps referring to her boyfriend as, "my worst kept secret."
In both posts, the reality stars encouraged fans to tune into their new show All Star Shore on Paramount+ to find out how their relationship began.
Before going IG official, Giannina, 29, recalled meeting Blake, 33, for the first time on set of the reality party competition series.
"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," she told E! News on June 4 at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango event in Carson, Calif. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."
However, they've refrained from publicly confirming their romance until now.
While some viewers may have formed an opinion of Blake based on his experience within Bachelor Nation, Giannini believes he's just the "sweetest" person.
"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is," she told E News. "He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."
As fans will recall, Blake made it to the final two on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He went on to appear on season six of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, but ultimately left the show single.
As for Giannina, she got engaged to Damian Powers on Love Is Blind, which premiered in 2020. But on their wedding day, he didn't say "I do." Still, Damian and Giannina tried to make their relationship work, and fans watched their journey continue on the 2021 reunion Love Is Blind: After the Alter, but by August 2021, Giannina declared herself "officially single."
Flash forward to January 2022, when she and Blake shared several social media posts from what appeared to be the same location on New Year's Eve. A source then confirmed to E! News that they were, in fact, dating.
In the following months, the two were seen attending Stagecoach 2022 together and out on multiple dates, including dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's, where they were spotted holding hands on June 6.
"Blake thinks she is a really fun and down-to-earth girl," a separate insider close to Blake told E! News earlier this year. "They have a lot in common due to the fact they are both in the reality TV world and have bonded over their experiences."
All Star Shore is available now for streaming on Paramount+.