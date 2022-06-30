Olivia O’Brien Confirms She Dated Pete Davidson

Olivia O'Brien just revealed she and Pete Davidson were once more than just friends.
During the June 29 episode of the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, host Dave Portnoy put Olivia in the hot seat by asking her "what was going on" between her and the Saturday Night Live alum.
"Where did you hear that?" Olivia asked. "How did you hear that?"
Dave then read an anonymous and unverified submission that was made to the celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, suggesting Pete was with Olivia before he entered a relationship with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.
"I have it on good authority that pete and phoebe are in fact an item," the DeuxMoi post claimed. "He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe."
So, is it true? Olivia confirmed that it happened around October 2020 but that she didn't think "anyone knew about that."
The "Josslyn" singer said Pete ended things with her before moving on with Phoebe, saying, "He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else," she said. "'So, like, I can't.'"
But keep in mind that this all happened "a long time ago," and Olivia still thinks he is a "nice guy." As for what drew her to the 28-year-old comedian, she had a number of qualities on her mind.
"He's hot and he's really funny," she said. "And he's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy."
Olivia also shared that it's "so annoying" how "guys don't get it" when it comes to Pete's appeal. And while she made the argument that she has "friends that are only attracted to guys for their personality," she finds Pete physically attractive as well.
E! News has reached out to Pete's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.
Pete and Phoebe never officially confirmed their romance. But they did unofficially confirm it in April 2021, when they were photographed candidly hugging and walking together on a grassy hill in Phoebe's native U.K.
They later attended their first public event together at Wimbledon, before a source told E! News in August 2021 that the duo had called it quits.
"The long distance made it very difficult," the source explained at the time. "They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."
Since then, Pete has moved on to a new romance and has been dating Kim Kardashian since the fall. As for Olivia, she likely just wants to move on to the next podcast question.