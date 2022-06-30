Exclusive

How Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Feeling Amid His Hospitalization for Pancreatitis

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were both "really worried" after he was rushed to the hospital for pancreatitis, a source told E! News. Here’s how the Blink-182 drummer is handling the incident.

Jun 30, 2022 1:11 AM
ExclusivesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
After Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital, Kourtney Kardashian is trying to keep the Blink-182 drummer in good spirits.

On June 28, the 46-year-old was brought by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with Kourtney by his side. According to TMZ, sources connected to the family said Travis was brought to the medical center after suffering from pancreatitis—which doctors reportedly believe resulted from a prior colonoscopy.

"He was in extreme pain yesterday, and he and Kourtney were both really worried," a source close to Kourtney tells E! News. "It was to the point where he could barely walk."

But after spending the night in the hospital, Travis is expected to "be OK and is doing better today," according to the source.

As for how Kourtney has been coping with her husband's medical emergency, the insider says that she is trying to keep him positive: "Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain."

After Travis was brought to the hospital, his daughter Alabama Barker took to her Instagram Story asking users to "Please send your prayers." Later that same day, Alabama shared a since-deleted photo holding her dad's hand as he rested in a hospital bed. The 16-year-old again asked for prayers.

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Travis' hospitalization comes just one month after he and Kourtney wed in Portofino, Italy on May 22. Those present to see the couple at the altar included Kourtney's kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, as well as Travis' daughter Alabama, son Landon Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Atiana also spoke out on their family's concern for Travis, writing on her Instagram Story on June 29, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent out way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated. Xx." 

 

