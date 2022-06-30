What We Do In The Shadows' Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén on the Future of Nandor and Guillermo

Watch : What We Do in the Shadows Stars Gush Over On-Screen Chemistry

Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén hear you loud and clear.

The stars of FX's What We Do In The Shadows—Novak plays vampire Nandor and Guillén plays Nandor's bodyguard Guillermo—are well aware that fans of the critically-acclaimed comedy, which premieres season four on July 12, have taken a special interest in their, let's say, unique friendship.

Through years of vampiric trials and tribulations, the two have always managed to stay by each other's sides. It's not always the easiest relationship, but with the more time that passes, the more viewers have been left wondering if Nandor and Guillermo are ignoring the obvious.

"He's got the best relationship he will probably ever experience under his nose, and that's his relationship with Guillermo," Novak exclusively told E! News about Nandor. "He's sniffing around in all the wrong places."

While we won't spoil anything, season four finds both Nandor and Guillermo on their own individual journeys of love and purpose—which is just how it has to be sometimes.

"That's what he has to go through because that's the only way he learns, by making mistake after mistake," Novak said about Nandor. "But after 400 years, I don't fancy his odds."