What We Do In The Shadows' Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén on the Future of Nandor and Guillermo

Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén hear you loud and clear.
The stars of FX's What We Do In The Shadows—Novak plays vampire Nandor and Guillén plays Nandor's bodyguard Guillermo—are well aware that fans of the critically-acclaimed comedy, which premieres season four on July 12, have taken a special interest in their, let's say, unique friendship.
Through years of vampiric trials and tribulations, the two have always managed to stay by each other's sides. It's not always the easiest relationship, but with the more time that passes, the more viewers have been left wondering if Nandor and Guillermo are ignoring the obvious.
"He's got the best relationship he will probably ever experience under his nose, and that's his relationship with Guillermo," Novak exclusively told E! News about Nandor. "He's sniffing around in all the wrong places."
While we won't spoil anything, season four finds both Nandor and Guillermo on their own individual journeys of love and purpose—which is just how it has to be sometimes.
"That's what he has to go through because that's the only way he learns, by making mistake after mistake," Novak said about Nandor. "But after 400 years, I don't fancy his odds."
Guillén is hopeful Nandor and Guillermo "both find happiness," but regardless of what may or not may not happen between the two, he knows their bond is forever.
"They will always have love for each other, to the point where they're in each other's lives," he told E! News. "They're intertwined."
And hey, there are all kinds of different labels you can put on relationships—even for vampires and vampire slayers!
"Sometimes you can love somebody and be in their lives, but it doesn't mean you have to put a ring on it," Guillén said. "Love looks different for everybody."
The on-screen chemistry between Novak and Guillén is what makes the relationship between Nandor and Guillermo sing. The actors didn't meet until their first day on set, but it was an instant connection.
"He's the most giving, open actor I've ever worked with," Guillén said of Novak. "He gives you whatever you want. He's so giving, which is hard to find in Hollywood."
The feeling was mutual, as Novak said, "We just had the same sense of humor. Harvey is an incredibly giving, warm, kind soul. We just gravitated toward each other in that way."
Forget a stake through the heart—ours are fluttering!
Their friendship isn't just confined to work hours, either.
"As we got to know each other, he got to meet my family. I got to meet his fiancée Talitha [Stone]," Guillén revealed. "As we got into each other's lives, we became closer. We finish each other's sentences sometimes. I can look across the room and I know exactly what he's thinking. That kind of thing you can't fake."
The fourth season of What We Do In The Shadows premieres July 12 on FX and also streams on Hulu.