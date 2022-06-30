J.Crew's 4th of July 2022 Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Sitewide Plus an Extra 50% Off Sale Clothing & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
All week long we've been bringing you all the best 4th of July sales and deals that you can shop right now. If you want to get your closet fully stocked with all the trendiest (and comfiest!) styles for summer, we've got the one sale you definitely don't want to miss.
J.Crew just dropped their 4th of July sale, also known as the Red, White and & Crew Event, and the deals are seriously jaw-dropping. Right now, they're offering up to 70% off original prices, while sale items are an extra 50% off. Almost everything else not included are 25% off. So basically, nearly everything on site is on sale right now. All you have to do is enter the code GOFOURTH at checkout to receive your discount.
Wondering what you should be shopping this 4th of July at J.Crew? We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below.
The Best 4th of July Deals at J.Crew's Red, White & Crew Event
J.Crew High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Downtown Wash
Throw it back to the ‘90s with these super high, super-flattering classic straight leg jeans. They're originally $138, but you can add it to your closet to day for $32. Sizes range from 24 to 37.
J.Crew Gwyneth Cupro Slip Dress
This sexy and versatile slip dress is a must-have for the summer season. In fact, one J.Crew shopper loved it so much for keeping cool, they bought multiple colors. The dress is originally $128, but you can get it today for $49. Current sizes available are 2 to 24.
J.Crew Vintage Rib Henley Tank
The bright pink of this henley tank is so cute, we're adding to bag ASAP. There are four other colors available including white and heritage blue. They're originally $40, but you can get it on sale for $16.
J.Crew Smocked Halter Dress in Tossed Floral
Although J.Crew's amazing sale section will get you the best of the best deals, we recommend checking out the new styles available as well. Right now, you can snag this super cute new dressfor 25% off.
J.Crew Sorrento Thong Sandals in Leather
J.Crew took one of their most comfortable sandals and gave it a cushier footbed and stylish soft leather straps. The Sorrento thong sandals are super cute, come in four colors including classics like white and tan, as well as this fun bubblegum pink. Best part is, it's on sale for $21.
J.Crew Metallic Drop Earrings in Silver Mirror
With the extra 50% off sale styles, you can find deals up to 90% off! Just check out these $40 silver earrings for just $4.
J.Crew 10-inch Vintage Slim-Straight Jean in Aqua Marina Wash
There's no better time to stock up on jeans. You can get these lighter wash vintage-inspired slim-straight jeans for just $36. Sizes range from 24 to 37.
J.Crew Cotton Poplin Apron Dress with Convertible Straps
Here's another new arrival you may want to snag at a discount today. The J.Crew Cotton Poplin Apron Dress with Convertible Straps is perfect for a beach party. It's that perfect blend of sexy and cute. Plus, it's on sale for 25% off.
J.Crew Soft Gauze Short-Sleeve Pajama Set
This lightweight and breathable short-sleeve pajama set will keep you cool during warmer summer nights. They're originally $90 but are on sale for $30. Sizes range from XX-Small to 3X.
J.Crew Relaxed Cotton-Linen Beach Sweater
This lightweight, cotton-linen sweater is perfect for breezy beach days or cooler summer nights. It's so well-loved by J.Crew shoppers, 100% of reviewers said they recommend it. There are five colors available and some are on sale for as low as $35. We'd snap this up before they sell out!
