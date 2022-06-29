Chucky Season 2: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Alum to Play the Killer Doll's Twins

Lachlan Watson will play double duty on season two of Chucky—and we're not clowning around.
The non-binary actor, best known for their role as Theo on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, announced the news on Instagram June 28, saying, "Hello my name is Lachlan Watson and I'm here to tell you that Glen and Glenda are back in Chucky season two and I will see you twice this fall."
The children of Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) and Linda Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), Glen and Glenda were first introduced in the 2004 film Seed of Chucky—voiced by Billy Boyd—and were subsequently mentioned in the first season of the TV series when Chucky told Jake (Zackary Arthur) that he had a "gender-fluid kid."
Brad, Jennifer and an ensemble cast featuring Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Devon Sawa—who recently had a memorable guest starring role on season two of Hacks—all return for season two.
Lachlan joins an eclectic bunch of guest stars for Chucky's second season, which includes Gina Gershon, Jennifer's sister Meg Tilly and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke.
While Sutton might seem like an odd casting decision on the surface, it turns out she Jennifer Tilly are longtime friends, and she even helped Sutton prep for her RHOBH debut.
"They tape a dinner party where it's like you're on the show, so I was trying to get Sutton all riled up," Tilly told E! News' Daily Pop in October 2021. "Sutton's really funny when she gets worked up. But when I walked in she was talking about being on the board of the American Ballet Theater. I was like, 'I don't think the Housewives want stable people that help charities.'"
If Sutton can handle Erika Jayne, a serial killer doll should be a walk in the park.
The second season of Chucky, which airs on both Syfy and USA Network, premieres this fall.