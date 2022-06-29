Halsey Claps Back to Defend Concert Speech on Abortion Rights

Halsey is not afraid to speak their mind.
The 27-year-old doesn't seem to be fazed by the fans who abruptly left their recent concert in Arizona after advocating for reproductive rights onstage.
Responding to one supportive fan who tweeted that they were "sickened" by the number of people walked out of show when Halsey got political, the musician delivered a bold clap back, writing, "downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out."
In a video captured from the June 26 concert, Halsey urged audience members to "promise" to "put in the work" following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe vs. Wade decision, which federally protected the right to have an abortion.
"Some of the people I'm looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that," Halsey said onstage. "Whether it's a life-threatening situation or it's not, you deserve it. And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you're gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives."
They added, "If you don't like it, you can go home right now. I don't care. If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert."
After facing criticism for the political statement, the "Not Afraid Anymore" singer disagreed with the notion that they get paid to sing, not express their views. In a new tweet, Halsey called the argument "so dumb."
"No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose," Halsey wrote on June 29. "Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn't always serve your escapism."
They continued, "Honored to have my audience. Proud they cultivate a space where emotion and action meet. Love doing what I do. And expect me to always tell the truth when I get up there. Show must go on."
Last month, Halsey debuted a political presentation during the opening night of their Love and Power Tour in West Palm Beach, Fla. During the song "Nightmare"—which is dedicated to young women—a video played for the crowd sharing various statistics related to abortion rights, concluding with the song's lyrics, "So save me your prayers."